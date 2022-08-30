Saskatchewan Children and Youth Advocate launches investigation into independent schools after abuse allegations

The Saskatchewan Advocate for Children and Youth has officially launched a full investigation into the services and oversight of registered independent schools.

Earlier in August, the Saskatchewan NDP submitted a formal request for an investigation into the provincial government’s response to the Legacy Christian Academy (LCA) abuse allegations.

In a press release Tuesday, the advocate stated she has reviewed all the information received from the Ministry of Education to date and has determined a full investigation is required.

“The magnitude of the allegations of abuse and the number of concerns raised in both the public forum and identified in my office’s review of the information gathered over the past few weeks, has informed my decision to conduct full independent investigation,” said Dr. Lisa Broda.

Story continues below advertisement

While the advocate’s legislation does not extend jurisdiction to investigate criminal matters, the advocate said the individuals impacted by these allegations have taken all the avenues available to have these critical matters addressed.

“I admire the strength and courage of those who have brought these matters forward in advocating for themselves and also for the children and youth currently served by the education system,” said Broda.

“My legislative mandate is to ensure all services to children are in accordance with the legislation, regulations, and policies through which they are provided – and that those documents and services respect, protect and fulfill the rights of children.”

Read more: Saskatoon school linked to abuse claims has been shut down

The investigation will include an examination of the historical and current services provided to children and youth within various categories of registered independent schools in Saskatchewan. As well, the investigation will focus on the oversight and accountability mechanisms established and implemented by the Ministry of Education.

“It is critical that young people are being educated in environments that respect their inherent dignity and their full range of human rights,” said Broda.

“Although there are several processes currently underway examining the issues raised by these allegations from various perspectives, an independent, child-rights lens is required to ensure the education system in Saskatchewan – in all its forms – is operating with the best interests of the child at its centre.”

Story continues below advertisement

2:29 Sask. Gov’t Cancels Grace Christian School Registration Sask. Gov’t Cancels Grace Christian School Registration