N.B. boxer punches way into history books at Canada Winter Games

Saint John-born Tessa Scott has become the first female boxer to win a medal at the Canada Winter Games.

The historic win in Charlottetown marked the first time the Canada Games has included women’s boxing.

The sport has continually developed since the 2012 London Summer Olympic Games, following its inaugural run that year. Many clubs have been using the success and growth of the sport since that time to yield a team for the games.

“I got to be the first female to step into the ring at the Canada Games, let alone bring home a medal, which was very special to me,” she said.

View image in full screen The medal was the first in women’s boxing. Government of New Brunswick

The bronze medal win came in a unanimous decision following three action-packed rounds that had Scott in control for the majority of the fight. At one point, she delivered a blow hard enough to knock loose the headgear of her British Columbia opponent, Lola Brouillette.

“Before the fight, I was pretty nervous. I tried to change those nervous feelings into exciting feelings,” the fighter said.

“When I got into the ring and started punching, it all came together, and I was really happy with my performance.”

Scott, 16, started boxing when she was in elementary school. She’s been looking to other role models like Saint John-born Charlie Cavanagh, who won silver on the world stage and is a national champion.

When talking to Global News, she eyed Cavanagh’s poster on the wall of Saint John Golden Gloves Boxing Club, explaining how Cavanagh has become a role model for the teen.

Scott’s win came in a gauntlet of fights, with four in just five days.

The club has been hosting her and New Brunswick’s other female representative, Lily Brown, who would commonly make the drive from Moncton to Saint John to train with Scott.

The pair have been training with their coach, Joe Blanchard, who supported the two as they prepared for the Canada Winter Games. He called the unique games progress, applauding an impressive performance.

“The ladies put in all the training that they could,” he said, speaking from the boxing club.

“They made sure they took advantage of every round of the training, and it was just as fun as the games itself.”

Blanchard noted that New Brunswick has a good chance of bringing home hardware at nationals in July.

“When I say the ladies performed to their fullest for Team New Brunswick, I can’t say that any other way.”