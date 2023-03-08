Menu

Share

Share

Crime

1 arrested after cocaine, meth seized from Bancroft home: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 8, 2023 3:19 pm
OPP seized a quantity of drugs from a residence in Bancroft on March 1, 2023. One person was arrested. View image in full screen
OPP seized a quantity of drugs from a residence in Bancroft on March 1, 2023. One person was arrested. Ryan Rocca/Global News File
One person was arrested after drugs were seized from a home in Bancroft, Ont., last week.

As part of an investigation, members of the OPP’s East Region Community Street Crime Unit on March 1 executed a search warrant at a residence on Hastings Street North in Bancroft.

Read more: Naloxone training sessions return for Peterborough businesses as opioid crisis continues

Bancroft OPP say investigators seized a quantity of suspected cocaine, crack cocaine and crystal methamphetamine.

Chantel King, 41, of Bancroft, was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking and one count of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

King was later released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Bancroft on March 14.

Click to play video: 'Proposal for residential detox and treatment facility in Peterborough in the works'
Proposal for residential detox and treatment facility in Peterborough in the works
