1 arrested after cocaine, meth seized from Bancroft home: OPP

One person was arrested after drugs were seized from a home in Bancroft, Ont., last week.

As part of an investigation, members of the OPP’s East Region Community Street Crime Unit on March 1 executed a search warrant at a residence on Hastings Street North in Bancroft.

Bancroft OPP say investigators seized a quantity of suspected cocaine, crack cocaine and crystal methamphetamine.

Chantel King, 41, of Bancroft, was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking and one count of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

King was later released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Bancroft on March 14.