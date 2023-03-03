Naloxone training sessions return for Peterborough businesses as opioid crisis continues

Send this page to someone via email

Naloxone training is once again available to businesses in Peterborough, Ont., to help address the area’s opioid crisis.

The Peterborough Downtown Business Improvement Area (DBIA) and Peterborough and Kawarthas Chamber of Commerce are bringing back their popular free series of Narcan training sessions for local businesses and their employees. The series was first introduced in 2019 to teach business staff how to use naloxone kits and recognize the signs and symptoms of someone experiencing a drug overdose.

Narcan is a brand of nasal naloxone medication which can reverse the effects of opioids.

The DBIA says the training program will be adding other elements including mental distress recognition, response and communication strategies. The sessions are in partnership with the Canadian Red Cross and the Canadian Mental Health Association — Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge branch.

“Our community, like many around the province, is dealing with an addiction crisis,” said Sarah Budd, the new president and CEO of Peterborough and the Kawarthas Chamber of Commerce.

"This crisis is hitting the workplace."

“Businesses where there are risks of overdoses are encouraged – and soon will be required – to have a naloxone kit on hand with staff trained in its use. These workshops are a good opportunity to get familiar with this life-saving medication and learn how to save lives.”

According to Peterborough Public Heath’s opioids harms portal, there were 10 suspected drug-related deaths in January within the health unit’s jurisdiction (Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation). February data was not yet available. There were 59 suspected fatal drug poisonings for 2022 — approximately one person every seven days.

In January there were 33 emergency department visits at Peterborough Regional Health Centre for drug poisonings. In 2022, there were 539 emergency department visits.

The Canadian Red Cross will provide Narcan training while the CMHA will educate Chamber members and DBIA on how to recognize someone in mental distress and how to respond.

“These vital communication strategies that include de-escalation training are designed to support our members in dealing with the escalating mental health crisis that is affecting downtowns across Canada,” said Mark Graham, CMHA HKPR CEO. “(We are) pleased to partner with the local business community in providing owners and their staff with the skills and tools necessary to recognize and respond to mental distress.”

Ontario legislation going into effect in June will require some high-risk businesses to have naloxone kits on site and their staff to be trained.

“It is necessary for local organizations who could be considered an ‘at risk’ businesses to get the training,” said Terry Guiel, DBIA executive director.

The DBIA has also invited members of the Peterborough Home Builders Association and the Peterborough and District Construction Association.

Narcan training and the CMHA sessions will be held at Venture North at 270 George St. N. Parking is available at the King Street Parking Garage. Sessions will be held at the following slots:

Thursday, March 23: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., 11 a.m. to noon and 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday, March 24: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., 11 a.m. to noon and 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

CMHA HKPR Sessions will also take place on March 23 and March 24 at the same times, featuring working sessions on Communication Strategies from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Mental Distress: Recognition and Response Session from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Register online at the event’s website.