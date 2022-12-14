Menu

Health

‘High risk’ businesses in Ontario must have opioid antidote kits and training by June 2023

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 14, 2022 11:00 am
A naloxone kit is displayed in Victoria, B.C., on Saturday August 31, 2019. Ontario says it will provide free opioid antidotes and training to some high-risk businesses that must have them in place by next June. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito. View image in full screen
A naloxone kit is displayed in Victoria, B.C., on Saturday August 31, 2019. Ontario says it will provide free opioid antidotes and training to some high-risk businesses that must have them in place by next June. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito. CAH

Ontario says some high-risk businesses must have opioid antidotes and training to use it by June.

Labour Minister Monte McNaughton says the province will give out free naloxone kits and training to small businesses who qualify for the program.

The province passed legislation last spring mandating that naloxone kits be available in high-risk workplaces such as construction sites, bars and restaurants.

Read more: Is safe supply for opioid use effective? Here’s what the experts, data say

Data from the province’s coroner’s office shows 2,819 people died from opioids in 2021.

Opioid deaths have increased by more than 100 per cent since 2017 and took a marked jump when the pandemic hit in March 2020.

McNaughton says it is all-hands on deck to deal with the opioid crisis in the province.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

