N.S. man charged with sexually assaulting sleeping woman, victim flees her home

A 58-year-old Nova Scotia man is facing sexual assault and break and enter charges after a woman woke up to find a man in her bedroom, according to Halifax District RCMP.

Police said they responded to the 911 call at 6 a.m. Wednesday from a woman who had fled her home. She told police a man, who she knew, had broken in and sexually assaulted her while she was sleeping.

RCMP said they responded immediately and found the suspect at a nearby home, where he was arrested.

“RCMP officers learned from the victim that she had been sleeping when she awoke to the man standing beside her bed and touching her,” police said in a release.

“The woman then locked herself in a bathroom, which the man eventually broke into, before she was able to flee her home and call 911.”

Ian Edward Craig Warner, 58, of Terence Bay, is facing various charges including sexual assault, break and enter, and mischief.

He was held in custody and will appear in Halifax Provincial Court later Wednesday.