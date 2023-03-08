OPP to lead investigation of gunshot victim ‘dropped off’ at Cobourg hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police have taken the lead in a shooting investigation following an incident in the town of Cobourg on Tuesday morning.

The Cobourg Police Service said a man with a gunshot wound was “dropped off” at Northumberland Hills Hospital. Det. Randy Curr said hospital staff notified police around 4:30 a.m. about the patient.

Since his admission, the man has been taken to a Toronto-area hospital with critical injuries, Curr noted.

The incident is not being treated as random, he said.

On Wednesday morning, Curr announced Northumberland OPP have taken the lead on the “ongoing investigation” in relation to the shooting.

Story continues below advertisement

No new details were provided.

Anyone with information can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or leave an anonymous tip via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca. Tips to Crime Stoppers may be eligible for a cash reward.