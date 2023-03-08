Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

OPP to lead investigation of gunshot victim ‘dropped off’ at Cobourg hospital

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 8, 2023 12:05 pm
OPP have taken the lead on a shooting incident in Cobourg, Ont., in which a man with a gunshot wound was brought to Northumberland Hills Hospital on March 7, 2023. View image in full screen
OPP have taken the lead on a shooting incident in Cobourg, Ont., in which a man with a gunshot wound was brought to Northumberland Hills Hospital on March 7, 2023. DPi
Ontario Provincial Police have taken the lead in a shooting investigation following an incident in the town of Cobourg on Tuesday morning.

The Cobourg Police Service said a man with a gunshot wound was “dropped off” at Northumberland Hills Hospital. Det. Randy Curr said hospital staff notified police around 4:30 a.m. about the patient.

Since his admission, the man has been taken to a Toronto-area hospital with critical injuries, Curr noted.

The incident is not being treated as random, he said.

Read more: Man with gunshot wound ‘dropped off’ at Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg: police

On Wednesday morning, Curr announced Northumberland OPP have taken the lead on the “ongoing investigation” in relation to the shooting.

No new details were provided.

Anyone with information can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or leave an anonymous tip via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca. Tips to Crime Stoppers may be eligible for a cash reward.

