Man with gunshot wound ‘dropped off’ at Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Cobourg, Ont., are investigating a shooting after a man arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound early Tuesday.

Cobourg Police Service say that staff at Northumberland Hills Hospital reported around 4:30 a.m. that they were treating a patient with a gunshot wound.

Police learned that someone had dropped off the injured man at the hospital.

The victim was taken to a Toronto-area trauma centre via ambulance with critical injuries, police said.

“The investigation is in the early stages and investigators believe that this was not a random incident,” said Det. Randy Curr. “Police are currently investigating to determine where and how the incident occurred.”

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information can call police at 905-372-6821 or report a tip anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online by visiting stopcrimehere.ca.