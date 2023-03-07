Menu

Crime

Man with gunshot wound ‘dropped off’ at Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 7, 2023 9:32 am
Police in Cobourg, Ont., say a man with a gunshot wound was dropped off at Northumberland Hills Hospital on March 7, 2023. View image in full screen
Police in Cobourg, Ont., say a man with a gunshot wound was dropped off at Northumberland Hills Hospital on March 7, 2023. The Canadian Press file
Police in Cobourg, Ont., are investigating a shooting after a man arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound early Tuesday.

Cobourg Police Service say that staff at Northumberland Hills Hospital reported around 4:30 a.m. that they were treating a patient with a gunshot wound.

Police learned that someone had dropped off the injured man at the hospital.

Trending Now

Read more: Man found with life-altering injuries on road north of Havelock: Peterborough County OPP

The victim was taken to a Toronto-area trauma centre via ambulance with critical injuries, police said.

“The investigation is in the early stages and investigators believe that this was not a random incident,” said Det. Randy Curr. “Police are currently investigating to determine where and how the incident occurred.”

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information can call police at 905-372-6821 or report a tip anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online by visiting stopcrimehere.ca.

