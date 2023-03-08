Pipe bomb explosions damage garbage bins in Claresholm

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP are investigating two incidents in which pipe bombs were used to damage garbage bins in Claresholm, Alta.

A garbage receptacle in Amundsen Park was blown up on March 6 at around 2:10 a.m.

Officers searched the area, spoke with neighbours and watched doorbell camera video that showed “a taller male and a shorter person walking up to the receptacle and placing a pipe bomb inside. They lit the fuse and watched the explosive destroy the garbage receptacle,” RCMP said in a news release Wednesday.

The two people ran away in a northeast direction.

Town of Claresholm employees also notified RCMP about a garbage bin at the compost site that had been damaged by a pipe bomb explosion on March 4 at around 6:30 a.m.

Claresholm RCMP are asking anyone who witnessed these crimes or has any information to contact the Claresholm RCMP at 403-625-4445 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online.