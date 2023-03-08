Menu

Comments

Crime

Pipe bomb explosions damage garbage bins in Claresholm

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted March 8, 2023 11:33 am
Claresholm is piloting a first-of-its-kind program in Canada View image in full screen
Claresholm, Alberta. Adam MacVicar / Global News
RCMP are investigating two incidents in which pipe bombs were used to damage garbage bins in Claresholm, Alta.

A garbage receptacle in Amundsen Park was blown up on March 6 at around 2:10 a.m.

Read more: Alberta man planned to ‘blow up a shed’ with pipe bomb found at EIA security, say court docs

Officers searched the area, spoke with neighbours and watched doorbell camera video that showed “a taller male and a shorter person walking up to the receptacle and placing a pipe bomb inside. They lit the fuse and watched the explosive destroy the garbage receptacle,” RCMP said in a news release Wednesday.

The two people ran away in a northeast direction.

Read more: Two replica pipe bombs found in Vancouver safe injection site: police

Town of Claresholm employees also notified RCMP about a garbage bin at the compost site that had been damaged by a pipe bomb explosion on March 4 at around 6:30 a.m.

Claresholm RCMP are asking anyone who witnessed these crimes or has any information to contact the Claresholm RCMP at 403-625-4445 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online.

