Crime

Final arguments expected Wednesday in case of retired priest charged with indecent assault

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 8, 2023 8:49 am
Arthur Masse leaves court at the Law Courts building in Winnipeg, Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Closing arguments in the trial of a retired priest accused of assaulting a First Nations woman while she was a student at a former residential school are expected to begin this morning in Winnipeg. View image in full screen
Arthur Masse leaves court at the Law Courts building in Winnipeg, Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Closing arguments in the trial of a retired priest accused of assaulting a First Nations woman while she was a student at a former residential school are expected to begin this morning in Winnipeg. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Brittany Hobson
Closing arguments in the trial of a retired priest accused of assaulting a First Nations woman while she was a student at a former residential school are expected to begin Wednesday morning in Winnipeg.

Arthur Masse, who is now 93, is charged with one count of indecent assault from when the woman was a 10-year-old student at the Fort Alexander Residential School north of the city.

RCMP say it is alleged the assault took place sometime between 1968 and 1970 and they received allegations of sexual abuse at the school in 2010.

Read more: First Nations woman first to testify in trial for former Manitoba residential school priest

Click to play video: 'Indigenous woman says she feels heard as accused priest has first court appearance'
Indigenous woman says she feels heard as accused priest has first court appearance

On the first day of the judge-alone trial, court heard from Victoria McIntosh, who testified how the alleged assault left her scared and sick to her stomach.

She says Masse followed her into a school bathroom, assaulted her and then told her not to tell anyone.

Masse, who testified in his own defence, says he is innocent.

Click to play video: 'Trial of former residential school priest begins in Winnipeg, First Nations woman first to testify'
Trial of former residential school priest begins in Winnipeg, First Nations woman first to testify

 

Residential SchoolsSexual Abusecrime in ManitobaFort Alexander Residential SchoolArthur MasseArthur Masse trialManitoba priest
© 2023 The Canadian Press

