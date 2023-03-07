Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Alberta RCMP seeking information about suspect following Bragg Creek ski trail incident

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted March 7, 2023 4:58 pm
A composite sketch of a suspect RCMP believe involved in an alleged assault on a ski trail near Bragg Creek, Alta., on Feb. 25, 2023. View image in full screen
A composite sketch of a suspect RCMP believe involved in an alleged assault on a ski trail near Bragg Creek, Alta., on Feb. 25, 2023. handout / RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

RCMP are looking for help to identify a suspect after an alleged assault on a ski trail west of Calgary.

Just after 3 p.m. on Feb. 25, Cochrane RCMP responded to a call reporting an assault along a ski trail in the area of Bragg Creek, Alta.

The area located roughly 45 kilometres west of Calgary contains a number of trails used year-round for skiing, hiking, mountain biking and off-highway vehicles.

Trending Now

“The victim was treated in hospital for his injuries,” RCMP said in a statement.

Police describe the suspect as around five feet nine inches tall, average build, with grey stubble on his face, and was last seen wearing a blue and white ski jacket and grey toque. The RCMP released a composite sketch on Tuesday.

RCMP say the suspect was seen in a group with at least two other people.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call RCMP at 780-851-8000 or your local police. Anonymous tips can also be provided to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

CrimeRCMPAssaultCochrane RCMPBragg CreekBragg Creek trailski trail assault
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers