Alberta RCMP seeking information about suspect following Bragg Creek ski trail incident

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP are looking for help to identify a suspect after an alleged assault on a ski trail west of Calgary.

Just after 3 p.m. on Feb. 25, Cochrane RCMP responded to a call reporting an assault along a ski trail in the area of Bragg Creek, Alta.

The area located roughly 45 kilometres west of Calgary contains a number of trails used year-round for skiing, hiking, mountain biking and off-highway vehicles.

“The victim was treated in hospital for his injuries,” RCMP said in a statement.

Police describe the suspect as around five feet nine inches tall, average build, with grey stubble on his face, and was last seen wearing a blue and white ski jacket and grey toque. The RCMP released a composite sketch on Tuesday.

RCMP say the suspect was seen in a group with at least two other people.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call RCMP at 780-851-8000 or your local police. Anonymous tips can also be provided to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.