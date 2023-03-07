Police announce another arrested in assault of missing woman Elnaz Hajtamiri

Send this page to someone via email

Police in York Region have made an arrest in relation to a reported violent attack on a woman in Richmond Hill who was later abducted.

York Regional Police said on Dec. 20, 2021, officers received a report of an assault at an underground parking garage of a home on King William Crescent near Yonge Street and Bantry Avenue.

Police said a female victim — 37-year-old Elnaz Hajtamiri — was attacked by two men and was struck by a frying pan.

Officers said Hajtamiri was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspects fled in a vehicle, the force said.

Story continues below advertisement

Last year, after a police investigation, three suspects were arrested and charge in relation to the attack. In February, a fourth suspect was arrested.

Now, police say they had identified and charged a fifth suspect. Akash Rana, 25 years old and from British Columbia, was charged with aggravated assaulted and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

The arrest was made on March 1, 2023.

View image in full screen a 25-year-old man from British Columbia has been charged with aggravated assault and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence. York Regional Police / Handout

Weeks after the reported assault, which five have now been charged in relation to, Hajtamiri was abducted.

On Jan. 12, 2022, she was allegedly taken from a family member’s home in Wasaga Beach by three suspects dressed in fake police gear, according to York Regional Police.

They fled in a white Lexus — and both the Ontario Provincial Police and York police are investigating the investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: New suspect photos released in unsolved case of abducted Ontario woman

Hajtamiri has not been seen since police say she was abducted. Her family says she was hiding out there after alleged threats from her ex-boyfriend escalated.

Several arrests were made in relation to the reported kidnapping in in 2022 and 2023.

A $100,000 reward is still in place for information on the abduction of Hajtamiri.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

— with files from The Canadian Press and Global News’ Hannah Jackson