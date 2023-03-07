OPP investigating theft of tractor-trailer containing toothpaste outside of Guelph

See more sharing options

There is a thief on the loose with perhaps an excellent set of teeth.

Wellington County OPP were called to an area on Highway 7 in Guelph/Eramosa Township on Sunday.

Investigators say a white Volvo semi-truck with a white 53-foot trailer (Ontario licence plate #V2698F) attached to it was reported stolen from a storage lot located east of Guelph.

They say inside the trailer was $250,000 worth of toothpaste.

The trailer also had a decal (#53101R) on it.

Investigators are looking for one or more suspects.

Anyone with information on this is asked to contact Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.