Puslinch police looking for stolen hamburger patties

Ontario Provincial Police in Wellington County are on the hunt for a real-life hamburglar.

They were called to a yard on Brock Road in Puslinch south of Guelph early Monday morning around 3.

Investigators say one or more individuals broke into the yard and drove off in a 53-foot semi-trailer.

Inside the trailer was $50,000 worth of quarter-pound hamburger beef patties.

Peel Regional Police located the stolen vehicle in Mississauga but the contents inside the trailer were gone.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.

