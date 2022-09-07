Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Puslinch police looking for stolen hamburger patties

By Ken Hashizume Global News
Posted September 7, 2022 6:25 pm
An OPP cruiser is seen at the service's Toronto detachment. View image in full screen
An OPP cruiser is seen at the service's Toronto detachment. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Ontario Provincial Police in Wellington County are on the hunt for a real-life hamburglar.

They were called to a yard on Brock Road in Puslinch south of Guelph early Monday morning around 3.

Investigators say one or more individuals broke into the yard and drove off in a 53-foot semi-trailer.

Inside the trailer was $50,000 worth of quarter-pound hamburger beef patties.

Read more: OPP seeking person of interest in theft at Fergus, Ont. business

Peel Regional Police located the stolen vehicle in Mississauga but the contents inside the trailer were gone.

Trending Stories

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Over $360K raised for long-time Burger King worker after getting gift bag from management' Over $360K raised for long-time Burger King worker after getting gift bag from management
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Police tagOPP tagGuelph tagTheft tagGuelph News tagWellington County tagBeef tagPuslinch tagSemi-Trailer tagHamburger tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers