Girl Guide cookies are the latest victim of inflation — and the price is going up

Inflation has sent prices sky-high for almost everything: rent, gas and groceries. And now it’s coming for Girl Guide cookies.

Girl Guides of Canada is raising the price of the beloved cookies, and the increase takes effect this month as the group’s spring fundraising drive ramps up.

Now, when a Spark, Ember, Guide or Pathfinder shows up at your door, you’ll have to shell out an extra loonie for a box of the classic chocolate and vanilla sandwich cookies.

“Girl Guides has increased the price per box by $1 to $6 per box (from $5) to ensure girls can continue to benefit from girl empowerment, leadership development, and fun experiences powered by cookies,” Girl Guides of Canada told Global News.

The organization explains that the costs of ingredients, baking and shipping have all gone up, and the price increase will allow Guiding members to continue to raise the same amount of funds.

It’s the first time the Guides have upped the cost of cookies in over a decade — the last price increase was in 2012, when they began charging $5 per box, instead of $4.

The Canadian hike follows one taken by their counterparts south of the border.

Last fall, the Girl Scouts of America announced that it would increase the price of most of its fundraising cookies by $1. Depending on the region and type of cookie, customers were asked to spend either $5 or $6 per box.

And while spring marks the start of the classic chocolate and vanilla sandwich cookie fundraising season, Canadian cookie lovers can also expect to pay an extra dollar for the equally beloved mint Girl Guide cookies come fall.

However, notes Girl Guides, some units are still unloading remaining mint cookies from their 2022 fundraising drive, which will continue to be sold at $5 per box until they’re sold out, meaning customers who want a cheaper cookie should track down leftover boxes of the mint variety for now.

Sales of the iconic cookies are the Girl Guides’ main fundraiser.

“The money raised through cookie sales helps us to provide diverse and exciting programs and activities for girls; allow girls the chance to discover new interests; and cover camp and event fees for girls and their Guiders (volunteer leaders). All proceeds go to Girl Guides of Canada including direct support to local girls in your community,” the organization said.

Sales of the classic sandwich cookies kicked off in B.C. over the past weekend and will be coming to communities all across Canada in the coming weeks. To track down a box, visit the Girl Guides of Canada Cookie Finder.