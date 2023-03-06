Smith says Calgary didn’t request dollars for downtown; Gondek sent letter in November

Send this page to someone via email

The question of why provincial funds for Calgary’s downtown were left off the latest budget has been answered by Alberta’s premier.

But documents from the city refute her reasoning.

“It just so happens that we didn’t receive our priority list from the City of Calgary,” Premier Danielle Smith said at an unrelated news conference Monday.

On Thursday at the Calgary Chamber of Commerce, Finance Minister Travis Toews said there was no “business case” presented to the province for funding to go to the downtown of the province’s largest city.

Read more: No funding for Calgary downtown revitalization in provincial budget

“I’m meeting tomorrow with (Edmonton) Mayor (Amarjeet) Sohi. Mayor Sohi did write me a letter and told me what his priorities are for Edmonton,” Smith added Monday. “And so I’m looking forward to meeting with (Calgary) Mayor (Jyoti) Gondek to find out what her priorities are and I hope we’ll be able to come to a conclusion on that.”

Story continues below advertisement

But three and a half months ago, Gondek sent a seven-page budget submission for the province to consider ahead of the 2023-24 budget that was released last week.

Gondek’s Nov. 14, 2022, letter highlighted seven recommendations: “broad” municipal finance reform, enhancing Family and Community Support Services funding, committing to a Bow River reservoir options study, contribution to a multisport fieldhouse, committing funds to income supports and the low-income transit pass, improving access to affordable housing, and a request to match the city’s $100-million investment in the downtown revitalization plan.

5:46 Checking in with Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek on reaction to Alberta budget, arena deal talks

That letter was addressed to Toews and CCed to Smith.

“It is a little complicated for me to explain why I would give $100 million to a Toronto-based REIT (real estate investment trust) so that they can renovate their building,” Smith said Monday. “I accept that that’s a bit of a complicated argument to be made. And all the minister said is, show me the business case for that.”

Story continues below advertisement

The city’s revitalization framework caps funding for any project. For example, a trio of downtown towers got $31.7 million in April 2022 for office-to-residential conversions.

In the previous budget, the city got just $5 million when it made a similar request. In the latest budget, no money was allocated to encourage private reinvestment in otherwise vacant buildings in the city’s downtown, which has lost billions in property value and the resulting taxes.

The province’s May 2022 report from the Calgary Office Revitalization and Expansion working group, co-chaired by Calgary-Currie MLA Nick Milliken — now the minister of mental health and addiction — listed “provide incentives to develop real estate” as the top priority.

“The City’s proposed $450 million investment in office conversion is expected to generate a $600 million return in property tax revenue and $142 million in provincial tax revenues over a 10-year cycle,” the report reads.

Story continues below advertisement

That mirrored the strategy the city completed on the need for downtown revitalization.

“We’ve been incredibly intentional and clear on what it is that we need,” Gondek told Global News Mornings on Friday. “We have a business plan that was approved two years ago. The provincial government themselves, under Minister (Doug) Schweitzer at the time, did a full review and agreed.

“So to hear Minister Toews say that he’s never seen a business case seems odd. Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "So to hear Minister Toews say that he's never seen a business case seems odd.

“But we will continue to work with the ministers that we speak with regularly and identify opportunities.”

Gondek’s office said she wasn’t available to comment on Monday.

Monday morning, Smith pointed to the public safety task force that has a dozen Alberta sheriffs added to downtown patrols.

Story continues below advertisement

She also raised the possibility of extra-provincial post-secondary institutions setting up a satellite campus in downtown Calgary.

The University of Calgary, Athabasca University and Bow Valley College already have campuses in the city’s core, with SAIT sitting just north of the Bow River.

“If you’ve got a lot of students that are in downtown Calgary, Edmonton, that then helps with retail and shopping and restaurants,” Smith said.

“So we think that there’s a lot of opportunity there, but we can only respond to requests and we can only respond with actual proposals on the table. And at the moment we don’t have any of those.”

In April 2022, the Alberta NDP promised $155 million for downtown redevelopment, if elected in the spring.

More to come…