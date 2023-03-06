March 11 – McGuire Financial

Today’s Financial climate isn’t what it used to be – people are living longer, goals have changed and economic factors like rising interest rates and inflation are influencing the way Canadians save, and plan.

Discover how to build and safe guard your money as the cost of living goes up.

Join Glen Zacher on Talk To The Experts, this Saturday at 11:00am on 630 CHED.

No matter when your retirement is, knowing how to adapt to the current markets is key to your financial well-being.