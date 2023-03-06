Menu

U.S. News

Crowd crush leaves 1 dead, 9 injured at GloRilla concert in N.Y.

By Kathryn Mannie Global News
Posted March 6, 2023 2:33 pm
Click to play video: '1 dead, 8 injured after stampede leads to crowd crush at GloRilla concert in Rochester'
1 dead, 8 injured after stampede leads to crowd crush at GloRilla concert in Rochester
Memphis rap stars GloRilla and Finesse2tymes had finished performing Sunday night at Rochester, New York's Main Street Armory when people exiting the venue just after 11 p.m. began to surge dangerously, Police Chief David M. Smith said at a news briefing Monday. As a result one person is dead and at least eight others injured, according to authorities.
A deadly crowd crush at the Sunday night concert of Memphis rapper GloRilla claimed the life of a 33-year-old woman in Rochester, N.Y. Two other women remain in critical condition on Monday, and “still fighting for their lives,” police said.

Police believe the stampede erupted over false fears that there was a shooter in the venue, sending concertgoers surging for the exits. In total, nine people were injured.

Rochester Police Lt. Nicholas Adams told ABC News that police responded to the scene of the stampede based on initial reports of gunshots. But when police arrived at Rochester’s Main Street Armory, the injuries they observed weren’t consistent with gunshot wounds.

“At this time, there is no evidence to support a shooting having occurred inside the event,” Adams wrote in a statement. “The injuries appear to be as a result of a large crowd pushing towards the exits following accounts of individuals hearing what they believed to be gunshots.”

Read more: B.C. woman killed in Mexico in ‘suspected femicide’

Police Chief David M. Smith later confirmed at a Monday press briefing that police “do not have any evidence of gunshots being fired or of anyone being shot or stabbed at the scene.”

Police believe the crush began just after 11 p.m., after the concert featuring GloRilla and Finesse2tymes ended. Three women were found critically injured, and one later died in hospital. Seven additional people were taken to hospitals and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

“What began last night as a night of live music and fun for the performer GloRilla ended in tragedy with one person dead and two more fighting for their lives,” the chief said.

Smith said police are investigating several potential causes for the fatal surge, including “possibly crowd size, shots fired, pepper spray and other contributing factors.”

Late Sunday night, GloRilla tweeted that she had just learned about the incident at her concert.

“I’m just now hearing about what happened wtf,” GloRilla wrote on Twitter, about an hour after police initially responded to the scene. “Praying everybody is ok.”

A Twitter user who said she was at GloRilla’s Sunday night concert responded to her tweet, writing: “I don’t get what happened, I was in the middle of that crowd, but I didn’t hear any gunshots.”

She added that the crowd was walking out of the venue after GloRilla’s set “and then everyone started running outta no where it made no sense.”

Mayor Malik Evans called the fatal stampede “a tragedy of epic proportions” and promised a thorough investigation. “We are going to hold people accountable for what happened last night, period,” Evans said.

GloRilla, a Memphis native whose 2022 song F.N.F. (Let’s Go) with Hitkidd was nominated for a Grammy for best rap performance, was among a number of artists to perform at the recent Grammy Awards Hip-Hop 50th Anniversary Tribute, which featured Missy Elliott, Ice-T, Busta Rhymes, Public Enemy, Nelly, Queen Latifah and Run-D.M.C.

Fatal crowd surges have been a recurring disaster at concerts and other large events in the U.S. and around the world, including a 2021 concert by rapper Travis Scott in which 10 people died.

— With files from The Associated Press

