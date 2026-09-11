15-year-old rescued, 2 others dead after boat capsizes in Alaska

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Two boaters were found dead and a 15-year-old boy was rescued after he clung to an overturned fishing boat that capsized in the Bering Sea off Alaska for nearly two days, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

The U.S. Coast Guard said it concluded its search efforts for the three missing boaters on Monday following the rescue of the one survivor and the recovery of two deceased from the water near St. Lawrence Island.

“A Coast Guard HC-130 Hercules aircrew from Air Station Kodiak located the survivor clinging on the capsized vessel at approximately 3 p.m. and deployed a raft along with survival equipment. Watchstanders at the Coast Guard Arctic District command center coordinated the rescue of the survivor with the Northwest Explorer, a nearby good Samaritan vessel,” the Coast Guard said in a news release.

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Before departing the scene to refuel, the aircrew deployed a line of flares to guide the Northwest Explorer to the overturned vessel.

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The 15-year-old survivor was rescued from the overturned boat and was experiencing symptoms of hypothermia, according to the Coast Guard.

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“The two deceased were also recovered from the water unresponsive, taken aboard the good Samaritan vessel, and transported to Nome with the survivor,” the Coast Guard added.

The fishing boat had last been seen last Friday, leaving from the St. Lawrence Island from an area called Savoonga. The boat was expected to return to St. Lawrence Island around 3 a.m. local time on Sunday morning, according to the Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard Arctic District coordinated search efforts with the Alaska Rescue Coordination Center, the Alaska Air National Guard’s 176th Wing units 211th Rescue Squadron and 212th Rescue Squadron from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska State Troopers and local authorities in Savoonga.

“Our hearts go out to the families, friends, and communities affected by the tragic loss of these two mariners,” said Rear Adm. Bob Little, the commander of the Arctic District. “We are grateful for the incredible efforts of the motor vessel Northwest Explorer, Federal, State, Village first responders and mission partners who assisted in the effort that resulted in a life saved.”