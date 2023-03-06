Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canadian travellers are facing increased airport fees, report says. Here’s why

By Sammy Hudes The Canadian Press
Posted March 6, 2023 1:24 pm
Click to play video: 'What proposed air passenger bill of rights changes mean for Canadians'
What proposed air passenger bill of rights changes mean for Canadians
Travel expert and Goose Insurance co-founder Omar Kaywan joins Global News Calgary to discuss the new tools air passengers may soon have following 2022’s travel disruptions. Kaywan also addresses some common travel myths – Feb 4, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canadian travellers are facing increased airport fees after the COVID-19 pandemic grounded revenues and led to more debt for airports across the country.

COVID-19 disrupted the airport sector’s “relatively stable” and resilient business model, as Canadian airports have added around $3.2 billion in combined debt, DBRS Morningstar said in an analysis note on Monday.

Unlike American airports, which received significant financial aid during the height of the pandemic, Canadian government subsidies mostly targeted airlines rather than airport authorities, according to the credit rating agency.

The latter only benefited from “modest” support, such as Transport Canada’s Airport Critical Infrastructure Program, launched in May 2021, which provides $571.2 million over five years.

Read more: ‘The future of air travel’: Facial recognition might make airports a breeze — at a cost

Story continues below advertisement

“The Canadian government has not demonstrated a willingness, or perceived a material need, to provide significant financial support to Canadian airports,” the agency stated.

During the pandemic, Toronto Pearson International Airport twice increased its airport improvement fee by $5 to $35 for departing passengers. That followed losses of $383 million and $350 million in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

Trending Now

That fee similarly rose at Montreal’s Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport from $30 to $35 in 2021. The Regina Airport Authority plans to hike airport improvement fees by $10 per departing passenger to $30 on April 1.

Airports’ operating costs and capital expenditures are also on the rise due to inflation, per the agency. Tariff increases have become “necessary” as airports look to restart capital projects at higher costs after many were paused during the pandemic.

Click to play video: 'Trudeau says Canada will work with U.S. to protect North American air space after Biden announces new rules'
Trudeau says Canada will work with U.S. to protect North American air space after Biden announces new rules

“The elevated pressure for Canadian airports to raise fees reflects the combined effect of the increased leverage during the pandemic and the unsubsidized and not-for-profit nature of the Canadian airport business model,” the analysis note stated.

Story continues below advertisement

“The longer it takes an airport to grow/rebuild traffic and match the designed capacity of facilities, which were developed with borrowed money, the longer such pressure will persist.”

The agency said it does not expect a shift in competitiveness between Canadian and U.S. airports to have any material impact on the ratings of major Canadian airports, which remain largely protected by their monopolistic status and resilient demand from consumers.

Canada NewsCanada. Traveltravel CanadaTravel NewsAir travel canadaairport feesairport fees canada
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers