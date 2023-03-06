Toronto drivers urged to move vehicles from snow routes or face $200 fine as clean-up continues

Send this page to someone via email

As cleanup efforts continue after a strong winter storm dumped large amounts of snow onto Toronto on Friday, city officials are urging residents to move their vehicles to allow for snow removal.

The city said 20 to 30 cm of snow accumulated across the city. A major snowstorm condition was declared on Saturday to “prepare for snow removal operations.”

During a major snowstorm condition, parking on roads that are designated as snow routes must be moved “as soon as possible.”

“Vehicles parked on designated snow routes will be ticketed and towed,” the city said in a news release.

The city’s website said designated snow routes are mainly located in the downtown core, and include all streetcar routes.

According to the city, parking on a designated snow route during a major snow event could result in a fine of up to $200.

Officials said all snow routes are “clearly signed.” A map can be found here.

The city said while snow clearing activities are “substantially complete,” crews are continuing with clean-up operations to “ensure that roads, sidewalks and bike lanes are safe and passable.”

The city said snow removal operations are expected to begin Monday after the rush hour on Danforth Avenue and Bloor Street, and on bridges.

The city said it is also now accepting snow removal requests via 3-1-1. Residents who see a street, sidewalk, transit stop or bike lane that needs plowing is encouraged to report it.