Weather

WestJet cancels some flights in and out of Pearson airport as Toronto braces for winter storm

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted March 3, 2023 4:51 pm
A man runs across a downtown street during a winter storm in Toronto on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. View image in full screen
A man runs across a downtown street during a winter storm in Toronto on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
As Toronto braces for a large winter storm, here’s a closer look at some of the things cancelled or impacted across the city.

WestJet said it has “proactively” cancelled all flights operating to and from Toronto’s Pearson International Airport as of 8 p.m. on Friday until Saturday morning, “pending conditions.”

Read more: Snow forecast increased, blizzard conditions expected in southern Ontario with major storm

The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) said all permits for in-person classes for its continuing education program are cancelled for Friday and Saturday.

The board said this includes the international languages elementary and African heritage program, Saturday international languages secondary credit program, Learn4Life community programs and adult ESL.

According to the TDSB, virtual courses will continue to run as scheduled.

The Greater Toronto Hockey League said it has postponed all Single-A, Double-A and Triple-A games scheduled for Friday.

Trending Now

The league said the games will be rescheduled for a later date.

Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for the city, saying a “significant winter storm with dangerous travel conditions” is expected to hit Toronto Friday night.

“Non-essential travel (is) strongly discouraged,” the weather agency said.

According to Environment Canada, total snowfall accumulations between 20 and 30 centimetres are possible.

The agency said “rapidly accumulating snowfall” could create hazardous travel and heavy, wet snow and wind could cause isolated power outages.

Toronto police have also warned residents of the winter weather and strong winds expected to hit the city on Friday.

“Please use caution if you must venture outside, and be aware of blowing debris and power outages at signalled intersections,” the force said in a tweet. “Slow down and drive to the weather conditions.”

