On Saturday morning, residents in Toronto awoke to a thick layer of snow covering homes, driveways and vehicles.

Overnight, during a winter storm marked by thunder, lightning and snow, between 20 and 30 centimetres accumulated across the city. Officials said that North York, Etobicoke and Scarborough received the largest volume.

With clean-up operations underway on Saturday, the city ordered cars to be removed from major snow routes by Monday, with community centres and libraries also closed.

Here are some of the best photos from the major March snowstorm:

View image in full screen Cars drive during a snow storm in Toronto, Friday, March 3, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

View image in full screen The sun breaks through over a snow-covered Toronto park on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Alex Rodrigues / submitted

View image in full screen A tractor plows snow during a snow storm in Toronto, Saturday, March 4, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

View image in full screen A fallen tree across the road in Toronto after a major winter storm on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Global News