Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Duplex fire leaves 84-year-old woman in critical condition, Montreal police say

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted March 6, 2023 11:46 am
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning headlines: March 6, 2023'
Global News Morning headlines: March 6, 2023
Laura Casella has the Global News Morning headlines for Monday, March 6, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Montreal police are investigating a residential fire in the Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough that sent an 84-year-old woman to hospital early Monday.

The department was called to the scene around 12:15 a.m. by firefighters. The victim was found inside a duplex on Gouin Boulevard, near Richmond Street.

Police say the woman suffered from smoke inhalation and was rushed to hospital.

Trending Now

Read more: Montreal North stabbing sends man to hospital with serious injuries

Her condition deteriorated and she is in a critical state as of 11 a.m., according to medical authorities.

Firefighters were able to bring the blaze under control. The cause of the fire is not yet known.

The police department’s arson squad is leading the investigation.

Advertisement
Montreal PolicePierrefonds-RoxboroMontreal Fire DepartmentMontreal arsonMontreal Arson SquadPierrefonds firePierrefonds-Roxboro fireMontreal police fire investigation
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers