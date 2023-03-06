Duplex fire leaves 84-year-old woman in critical condition, Montreal police say

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal police are investigating a residential fire in the Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough that sent an 84-year-old woman to hospital early Monday.

The department was called to the scene around 12:15 a.m. by firefighters. The victim was found inside a duplex on Gouin Boulevard, near Richmond Street.

Police say the woman suffered from smoke inhalation and was rushed to hospital.

Her condition deteriorated and she is in a critical state as of 11 a.m., according to medical authorities.

Firefighters were able to bring the blaze under control. The cause of the fire is not yet known.

The police department’s arson squad is leading the investigation.