Man behind bars for sex crimes dies at Manitoba federal prison

An inmate at a Manitoba federal prison has died in custody, corrections officials say.

According to the Correctional Service of Canada, the man, who was serving a six-and-a-half-year sentence for sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching, died Saturday at Stony Mountain Institution.

The man, who hasn’t been named, had been locked up since February of last year.

His death, like all deaths in custody, is being investigated by the correctional service, and the man’s next of kin has been notified.

