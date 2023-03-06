Menu

Crime

Man behind bars for sex crimes dies at Manitoba federal prison

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 6, 2023 11:45 am
Stony Mountain Institution. View image in full screen
Stony Mountain Institution. File / Global News
An inmate at a Manitoba federal prison has died in custody, corrections officials say.

According to the Correctional Service of Canada, the man, who was serving a six-and-a-half-year sentence for sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching, died Saturday at Stony Mountain Institution.

Read more: Several charged in death of inmate at Stony Mountain Institution

The man, who hasn’t been named, had been locked up since February of last year.

Trending Now

His death, like all deaths in custody, is being investigated by the correctional service, and the man’s next of kin has been notified.

Click to play video: 'Selkirk RCMP suspect man swallowed drugs to smuggle into prison'
Selkirk RCMP suspect man swallowed drugs to smuggle into prison

 

Prisoncrime in ManitobaStony Mountain InstitutionStony MountainInmate diesManitoba prisonCorrectional Service of Manitoba
