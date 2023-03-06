Woman taken to hospital after house fire in northeast Calgary

See more sharing options

A woman was taken to hospital after being found inside a home that firefighters were called to Monday morning.

The fire in the basement of a home in the northeast Calgary community of Castleridge was reported at about 3:30 a.m.

There was a lot of smoke visible when firefighters arrived at the home.

A woman was found inside, and she was taken to hospital suffering from smoke inhalation. Two men outside the home were treated by paramedics, the Calgary Fire Department said.

Crews stayed at the scene to monitor hot spots.

An investigator is trying to determine what caused the fire.