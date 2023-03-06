Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Woman taken to hospital after house fire in northeast Calgary

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted March 6, 2023 9:47 am
Castleridge house fire View image in full screen
House fire in Castleridge community in northeast Calgary, on Monday, March 6, 2023. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A woman was taken to hospital after being found inside a home that firefighters were called to Monday morning.

The fire in the basement of a home in the northeast Calgary community of Castleridge was reported at about 3:30 a.m.

There was a lot of smoke visible when firefighters arrived at the home.

Trending Now

A woman was found inside, and she was taken to hospital suffering from smoke inhalation. Two men outside the home were treated by paramedics, the Calgary Fire Department said.

Read more: 2 people taken to hospital following fire in northeast Calgary

Crews stayed at the scene to monitor hot spots.

An investigator is trying to determine what caused the fire.

Advertisement
Calgary fire departmentCalgary FireCalgary House FireSmoke InhalationCalgary FirefightersCastleridge
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers