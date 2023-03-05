Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Hosting the Grey Cup in 2025 could mean booming business for Winnipeg

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted March 5, 2023 5:25 pm
Winnipeg hosting the Grey Cup in 2025 could mean big business for the city's hospitality sector, according to an expert. . View image in full screen
Winnipeg hosting the Grey Cup in 2025 could mean big business for the city's hospitality sector, according to an expert. . GAC/TXB
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Winnipeg hosting the Grey Cup in 2025 could mean big business for the city’s hospitality sector, according to an expert.

“We have the best stadium in Canada, you know, the best football team in Canada, best football fans in Canada. So it’s really exciting to be able to hear that we’re going to be able to host that in 2025,” said Shaun Jeffrey, with the Manitoba Restaurant and Food Services Association.

The province said hosting the event will bring an estimated $90 million in economic activity to Manitoba.

This includes hotel reservations, dining, drinks, and other travel and tourism-related costs.

“You see all the different levels definitely rise because obviously you’re seeing a massive influx into the city, or you’re going to see all the hotels full and all those people need to eat,” said Jeffrey.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Regina businesses scoring big with economic spinoff thanks to Grey Cup

And it’s not just Winnipeg restaurants that can benefit, as travellers often stay or stop by the surrounding area on their way to the game.

Trending Now

Jeffrey said dine-in, take-out, and catering all see more activity with large events like this.

And with local restaurants still expected to be recovering from the pandemic for another 10 years, he said there’s huge potential for the game to help them catch up.

“That influx of capital into the province is pretty significant in trying to give us at least something to look forward to in November when we go into that winter season and right before Christmas. So it really just kind of expedites one of our busiest times here, which is the holiday season,” he said.

“During that seven to 10 days, it’s about a 1.5 per cent to two per cent increase in growth in our industry specifically, that’s what we saw last time when it was here. But really, again, it can fluctuate based on actual participation, which teams are here, what the weather’s like.”

The Grey Cup hosted in Regina in 2022 resulted in an estimated $60 million economic boost.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Bomber fans excited over possibility of bringing Grey Cup to Winnipeg in 2024 or 2025'
Bomber fans excited over possibility of bringing Grey Cup to Winnipeg in 2024 or 2025
ManitobawinnipegEconomyGrey CupEconomicsEconomic recoveryPandemic RecoveryWinnipeg Restaurantswinnipeg economyWinnipeg Grey CupGrey Cup 2025winnipeg grey cup business boostwinnipeg hospitality
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers