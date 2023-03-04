Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Edmonton art studio hosts exhibit for artists with Down Syndrome

By Meaghan Archer & Mikaela Henschel Global News
Posted March 4, 2023 6:14 pm
Art created by 21 artists with Down Syndrome hangs on a gallery wall. View image in full screen
Art created by 21 artists with Down Syndrome hangs on a gallery wall. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A unique exhibit began Saturday at Studio YEGR that includes 21 artists showcasing what makes them special — they all have down syndrome.

Nine-year-old Jordan Grace MacKeigan is one of those artists. Her contributing piece titled “Down Syndrome Karyotype” is a colourful painting that features what makes her unique.

“Makes me happy,” said Jordan Grace, holding up her painting.

Organizer Maria MacKeigan started the event to show the community that having Down Syndrome doesn’t hold a person back — something she wishes she knew when her daughter, Jordan Grace, was diagnosed with Down Syndrome.

Read more: World Down Syndrome Day hopes to improve community awareness and inclusion

“They told me that she wouldn’t be able to do anything, basically, and our lives are pretty much over. So, it was really scary to me,” MacKeigan recalled.

Story continues below advertisement

That couldn’t be further from the truth for her daughter and many others with Down Syndrome, like entrepreneur Julia Zylia.

Trending Now

Zylia has created a business out of her passion for baking cookies. She’s even hired five employees with disabilities for her company: Treats by Special P.

The company, whose motto is “A special place, for special people to do special things,” makes five different kinds of cookies, but Zylia has a definite favourite.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton teen living with Down syndrome fulfills basketball dream'
Edmonton teen living with Down syndrome fulfills basketball dream

“I like chocolate,” she said.

MacKeigan says she hopes this weekend’s event serves as a reminder to the community that people with Down Syndrome are just people.

“More people (should) see what they can do, what they’re capable of doing and how beautiful their lives are. Jordan Grace, my daughter, has a zest for life. She shows me more about life than anybody has ever done before.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s not about what she can do for us or for society — she’s human, just like you and me and she needs to be accepted for who she is.”

EntrepreneurDown SyndromeCOOKIESArt ExhibitDown Syndrome art exhibitStudio YEGRTreats by Speical P
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers