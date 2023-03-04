Menu

Crime

Suspect arrested after 3 people stabbed in Fredericton overnight

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted March 4, 2023 2:06 pm
The Fredericton Police Force has arrested a suspect after three people were stabbed at an establishment in the city’s south side.

In a release, police say officers responded to a “serious weapons complaint” at the establishment around 1:45 a.m. Saturday.

“A patron had been asked to leave the premises and subsequently stabbed two staff members and one other patron,” the release said.

An individual was arrested at the scene without incident, it said.

The three victims were taken to hospital for treatment. Two were held overnight, while one required surgery.

“This incident is still actively being investigated,” the release said.

