Entertainment

2023 Winnipeg Folk Festival lineup unveiled

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted March 3, 2023 10:03 pm
Winnipeg Folk Festival . View image in full screen
Winnipeg Folk Festival . Marek Tkach / Global News
The lineup is out for this year’s edition of the Winnipeg Folk Festival.

The acts include Australian singer-songwriter Vance Joy, who is best known for his hit Riptide.

American rock band and Grammy Award winner The War on Drugs will also head to Manitoba this summer, along with legendary singer Emmylou Harris, who has won 14 Grammy Awards.

READ MORE: Lessons learned as festivals return

Fleet Foxes, Orville Peck, KT Tunstall, Rufus Wainwright, and Charley Crockett are some of the other main acts that will head to Birds Hill Park from July 6-9.

Tickets are on sale now.

Last year’s edition brought 74,000 people to the park, which was the second-highest attended Folk Festival ever.

Musicentertainmentfolk festivalBirds Hill ParkVance JoyThe War on DrugsEmmylou Harris
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

