2023 Winnipeg Folk Festival lineup unveiled

The lineup is out for this year’s edition of the Winnipeg Folk Festival.

The acts include Australian singer-songwriter Vance Joy, who is best known for his hit Riptide.

American rock band and Grammy Award winner The War on Drugs will also head to Manitoba this summer, along with legendary singer Emmylou Harris, who has won 14 Grammy Awards.

Fleet Foxes, Orville Peck, KT Tunstall, Rufus Wainwright, and Charley Crockett are some of the other main acts that will head to Birds Hill Park from July 6-9.

Tickets are on sale now.

Last year’s edition brought 74,000 people to the park, which was the second-highest attended Folk Festival ever.