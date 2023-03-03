Menu

Crime

Police investigating after reports of armed robbery in east-end Montreal

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted March 3, 2023 8:20 pm
The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on July 8, 2020. View image in full screen
The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on July 8, 2020. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press
Police are investigating after a possible armed robbery in Montreal’s Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles borough on Friday.

Montreal police spokesperson Jeanne Drouin said several 911 calls were made at 5:50 p.m., reporting a robbery in progress.

Read more: 2 Quebec men charged with firearms trafficking after RCMP seize massive cache

It happened in a business located near the intersection of J.-J.-Joubert Avenue and Maurice Duplessis Boulevard in the city’s east end.

Drouin said preliminary information indicates at least one suspect, carrying what was possibly a firearm, entered the premises during opening hours.

Read more: Suspect arrested in Ontario for 2022 double homicide of teens in Montreal

Drouin said employees and clients were inside the building at the time, but no one was injured.

Trending Now
The suspect allegedly fled the scene in a vehicle before the arrival of police.

Drouin said a perimeter has been set up to allow for the investigation.

No arrests have been made.

Click to play video: 'Montreal police investigating overnight fire in Pierrefonds'
Montreal police investigating overnight fire in Pierrefonds
Montreal PoliceSPVMRivière-des-PrairiesRDPMontreal robberyMontreal armed robberyRDP robbery
