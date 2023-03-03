Police investigating after reports of armed robbery in east-end Montreal

Police are investigating after a possible armed robbery in Montreal’s Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles borough on Friday.
Montreal police spokesperson Jeanne Drouin said several 911 calls were made at 5:50 p.m., reporting a robbery in progress.
It happened in a business located near the intersection of J.-J.-Joubert Avenue and Maurice Duplessis Boulevard in the city’s east end.
Drouin said preliminary information indicates at least one suspect, carrying what was possibly a firearm, entered the premises during opening hours.
Drouin said employees and clients were inside the building at the time, but no one was injured.
The suspect allegedly fled the scene in a vehicle before the arrival of police.
Drouin said a perimeter has been set up to allow for the investigation.
No arrests have been made.
