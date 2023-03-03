Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Alberta hikes crop insurance premiums 60%: ‘It’s not good news for farmers’

By Saif Kaisar Global News
Posted March 3, 2023 8:06 pm
A file photo of James Johnson, owner of Johnson Fresh Farms in southern Alberta. View image in full screen
A file photo of James Johnson, owner of Johnson Fresh Farms in southern Alberta. Danica Ferris / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Farmers will have to pay more for crop insurance as the Alberta government hikes premiums 60 per cent in its latest budget.

The budget reads that agriculture insurance premium rates are increasing 60 per cent “to raise the crop insurance fund balance back to level recommended by actuarial evaluations.”

“It’s not good news for farmers, but it’s something that we shouldn’t be too terribly shocked about either,” John Guelly told Global News.

He’s a farmer in Westlock, Alta., about an hour north of Edmonton.

“It’s another cost we’re going to have on the farm here.”

Read more: Federal and Sask. governments announce enhancements for 2023 Crop Insurance Program

Last year, crop producers paid a total of $324 million in insurance premiums.

Story continues below advertisement

Depending on the type of crop, expected yield and quality of the crop, farmers were paying between an estimated $10 and $50 per acre in premiums.

“We’re insuring bigger crops and they’re costing us way more to produce those crops, but the value of the crops has also gone up so the amount of insurance to float that has certainly gone higher too,” Guelly explained.

The added cost from higher insurance rates becomes even more difficult for farmers as they’re already dealing with fuel, fertilizer and transportation costs, which continue to climb.

“We’ve seen our input costs double or triple in a lot of cases over the last couple of years,” he added.

Click to play video: 'Crop insurance and drought relief boosting Saskatchewan deficit: finance minister'
Crop insurance and drought relief boosting Saskatchewan deficit: finance minister

In a statement to Global News, the agriculture and irrigation ministry says the increase is mostly due to increased costs.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“The 2023 crop insurance premium increase is mainly due to higher crop prices, more producers participating in the insurance program and impacts from the 2021 drought,” its statement read.

“Budget 2023 includes an additional $61.4 million to make sure Agriculture Financial Services Corporation (AFSC) insurance programs have appropriate funding to support producers during challenging times.”

Read more: ‘We need inches of rain to recover’: Alberta ranchers and farmers desperate for a downpour

The Alberta NDP is calling on the government to reverse its decision to hike insurance premiums by 60 per cent.

“Sixty per cent will have a significant impact on producers. It is the biggest input cost that they have to pay on an annual basis. The issue here is that producers don’t know what the amount will be,” Heather Sweet, NDP agriculture critic, said at a news conference Friday.

“They haven’t been consulted nor have they been notified.

“I’ve been making calls all week in regards to the increase and many of our crop producers weren’t aware that it was happening. So, next month many of them will be looking at purchasing their annual insurance and they’re going to be basically facing a sticker shock because they weren’t told in advance this is even happening.”

Story continues below advertisement

For farmers like Guelly, he says the increase is yet another obstacle.

“It’s a matter of just making sure that we can make ends meet and hopefully make a profit at the end of the day,” he said.

Click to play video: 'Alberta’s severe weather spikes crop damage claims'
Alberta’s severe weather spikes crop damage claims
AlbertaAgricultureFarmingInsuranceFarmersCropsFarmAlberta agricultureCanolaAlberta farmersRatesAgpremiumsalberta crop premiumsCrop Producers
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers