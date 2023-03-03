2 arrested after Bancroft OPP recover $60,000 worth of stolen construction tools

Send this page to someone via email

Two Bancroft, Ont., men face charges after $60,000 worth of construction tools were reported stolen earlier this week.

According to Bancroft OPP, on March 1, a trailer at a property in the Municipality of Hastings Highlands was forcibly entered and construction tools were stolen.

OPP say a tip from the public assisted in the arrest one suspect on March 2.

A day later, a search warrant was executed on Highway 28 in the Municipality of Highlands East, where the tools were recovered. A second arrest was also made.

John Cecil Stone, 37, and Lorne Michael Stringer, 44, both of Bancroft, were each charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and breaking and entering a place with intent to commit an indictable offence.

Stringer was also charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from a peace officer and possession of a Schedule I substance — methamphetamine.

Both were held in custody for a bail hearing scheduled in Belleville on Friday.

OPP are advising businesses that leaving an enclosed trailer at a job site location can put them at risk for being the victim of a theft.

“Consider blocking all the access points and please continue to record your tools, add initials/markings and take pictures of your belongings,” OPP stated.