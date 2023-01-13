Central Hastings OPP recover another $10,000 in stolen tools from same site in Stirling-Rawdon

Send this page to someone via email

Three people face theft and other charges after $10,000 worth of stolen power tools were recovered at a site in the township of Stirling-Rawdon on Thursday.

According to Central Hastings OPP, as part of an investigation into a series of thefts of power tools from enclosed trailers at construction sites, investigators executed a search warrant on Woods Drive in Stirling-Rawdon.

More than $10,000 in stolen tools were recovered.

Three people were arrested as part of the investigation, which also included OPP in Quinte West and Northumberland County.

David Mantifel, 32, Chantelle Barnsley, 33, both of Stirling-Rawdon, and Samuel Kock, 42, of Tweed, were each charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Mantifel was also charged with three counts of theft over $5,000, five counts of mischief under $5,000, two counts of failure to comply with a release order and one count each of theft under $5,000, driving while under suspension, driving a motor vehicle with an open container of liquor and having care or control of a vehicle with cannabis readily available.

Barnsley was also charged with resisting a peace officer and permitting an unlicensed person to drive a vehicle.

Koch was additionally charged with two counts of failure to comply with probation.

All three were held in custody and are scheduled for bail hearings in court in Belleville on Jan. 16, OPP said Friday.

“Central Hastings OPP is warning contractors, that leaving an enclosed trailer at a job site location can put you at risk for being the victim of a theft,” OPP said.

Police say the seizure follows a similar one in December 202 in which approximately $70,000 worth of stolen tools were recovered from the same location. In that incident, Mantifel and Barnsley were also arrested along with one other suspect.