Lawsuit filed against ex-Delta cop fired for sexual communications with would-be recruit

Insp. Varun Naidu was fired from the Delta Police Department in 2019 after engaging in sexual communications with a would-be recruit.

That recruit, who remains deeply traumatized and wishes to remain anonymous, is speaking out for the first time.

“I feel that my self-worth has completely gone,” she told Global News,” adding that it was “absolutely” affecting her everyday life.

Now she has filed a civil suit against Naidu, who pursued her after she posted on LinkedIn that she aspired to be a police officer.

“The purpose of Naidu’s various messages and texts, en masse, was to groom the plaintiff for ease of sexual contact,” the suit claims.

Among the allegations is that Naidu asked the complainant to “tell me about your sex life.”

He also “asked what pleases you in the bedroom and would you ever have sex in your vehicle?” the suit alleges.

At one point the two met in person. After Naidu allegedly propositioned her, she filed a complaint.

“I’m hoping for full responsibility and acknowledgement of this issue when it comes to policing and actually enforcing change to happen,” she told Global News.

The suit also names the Delta Police Department, the Delta Police Board and the City of Delta.

The Delta Police Department told Global News that it “does not tolerate or condone harassment, bullying or discrimination, especially in relationships of trust and power imbalances.”

“Mr. Naidu’s employment records reflect his dismissal from the Delta Police Department,” the department added.

Delta mayor and police board chair George Harvie said he could not comment as the matter is before the courts.

“I want to continue to become a police officer,” the complainant told Global News.

“I want to push for that but this systemic cultural change that needs to happen isn’t happening.”

She’s seeking non-pecuniary damages, aggravated damages and loss of past and future earnings.

Naidu’s lawyer has not filed a response to the claim, and the allegations have not been proven in court.