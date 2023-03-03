Male prison guard charged with sexual assault involving female inmate in Edmonton

See more sharing options

A 55-year-old man, who was working as a correctional officer at the Edmonton Institute for Women, has been charged after a sexual assault at the facility.

In August 2022, Edmonton police received a report of a historical sexual assault at the correctional facility.

They were told that a male correctional officer had confined and sexually assaulted an adult female inmate in January 2022.

On Feb. 28, 2023, Peter Wolf, 55, was arrested and charged with sexual assault, unlawful confinement and breach of trust by a public officer.

He is scheduled to appear in court on April 11.

The EPS thanked Correctional Service Canada for its co-operation with this investigation.