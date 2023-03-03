Menu

Intermittent closures on portion of Hamilton’s Keddy Access bicycle trail start Monday

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted March 3, 2023 5:56 pm
The City of Hamilton is set close a portion of the the Keddy Access Trail starting March 6, 2023. View image in full screen
The City of Hamilton is set close a portion of the the Keddy Access Trail starting March 6, 2023. Global News
Just days after the City of Hamilton closed downbound lanes of the Claremont Access over “slope stability concerns,” a portion of the bicycle lanes on the same access will close intermittently starting Monday.

The shutdown is connected with initiatives set out in 2022 to complete railing repairs along the Keddy Access Trail and is coincidental with the Claremont shutdown.

Other work includes general maintenance including sweeping, graffiti removal and snow fencing upkeep.

Trending Now

Daily closures on the Keddy will be in place March 6-24 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. between Southam Park and the Arkledun Avenue trail connection.

Read more: City closes lanes on Claremont Access in Hamilton due ‘erosion’ and ‘slope stability concerns’

Pedestrians and cyclists will still be able to access the Keddy Access Trail between the Hunter Street East entrance and the Arkledun Avenue connection.

Cyclists will also still be able to use the HSR Mountain Climber Program, offering cyclists free HSR rides up and down the escarpment year-round.

HamiltonHamilton newsClaremont AccessHamilton cyclinghunter street eastkeddy access trailArkledun Ave trailhsr mountain climber programkeddy access maintenancesoutham park
