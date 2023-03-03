Intermittent closures on portion of Hamilton’s Keddy Access bicycle trail start Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Just days after the City of Hamilton closed downbound lanes of the Claremont Access over “slope stability concerns,” a portion of the bicycle lanes on the same access will close intermittently starting Monday.

The shutdown is connected with initiatives set out in 2022 to complete railing repairs along the Keddy Access Trail and is coincidental with the Claremont shutdown.

A portion of the Keddy Access Trail (between the top of the trail to the Arkledun Ave access point) will be closed Monday to Friday (9am – 3pm) between March 6 and March 24 in order to complete railing repairs, sweeping, graffiti removal and more. Thanks for your patience! — City of Hamilton (@cityofhamilton) March 3, 2023

Other work includes general maintenance including sweeping, graffiti removal and snow fencing upkeep.

Daily closures on the Keddy will be in place March 6-24 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. between Southam Park and the Arkledun Avenue trail connection.

Pedestrians and cyclists will still be able to access the Keddy Access Trail between the Hunter Street East entrance and the Arkledun Avenue connection.

Cyclists will also still be able to use the HSR Mountain Climber Program, offering cyclists free HSR rides up and down the escarpment year-round.