Canada

Province, federal government announce affordable, accessible child care for Manitoba families

Posted March 3, 2023
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced an affordable new plan for child-care in Manitoba in collaboration with the province on Friday. Trudeau said the ten-dollar-a-day child care aims to address affordability concerns Manitoba families face in addition to access to child-care support bringing the availability to remote areas of the province.
