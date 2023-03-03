Menu

Comments

Video link
Headline link
Politics

Manitoba to have average $10 a day child care in April, three years ahead of schedule

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 3, 2023 11:43 am
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks at the Gathering Wisdom Forum in Vancouver on Thursday, March 2, 2023. Trudeau is scheduled to make a child care announcement Friday in Winnipeg. View image in full screen
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks at the Gathering Wisdom Forum in Vancouver on Thursday, March 2, 2023. Trudeau is scheduled to make a child care announcement Friday in Winnipeg. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rich Lam
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Manitoba will achieve an average of $10-a-day child care by April 2, which is three years ahead of schedule.

Trudeau says it is a great reminder of what can be done when governments work together.

Manitoba signed onto the Liberal government’s national child-care plan in 2021, which saw Ottawa commit $1.2 billion to the province over five years.

Read more: Trudeau, Manitoba premier to make child care announcement in Winnipeg

Premier Heather Stefanson says hitting the milestone early is important for the future of Manitoba families.

Trending Now

Trudeau is next scheduled to visit health-care workers at a hospital.

Trudeau’s Winnipeg visit also included a Liberal party fundraising event Thursday evening.

Justin TrudeauFederal GovernmentLiberal PartyProvince of ManitobaChildcareHeather StefansonManitoba child care
© 2023 The Canadian Press

