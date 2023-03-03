Manitoba to have average $10 a day child care in April, three years ahead of schedule

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Manitoba will achieve an average of $10-a-day child care by April 2, which is three years ahead of schedule.
Trudeau says it is a great reminder of what can be done when governments work together.
Manitoba signed onto the Liberal government’s national child-care plan in 2021, which saw Ottawa commit $1.2 billion to the province over five years.
Premier Heather Stefanson says hitting the milestone early is important for the future of Manitoba families.
Trending Now
Trudeau is next scheduled to visit health-care workers at a hospital.
Trudeau’s Winnipeg visit also included a Liberal party fundraising event Thursday evening.
Manitoba, federal governments announce bilateral agreement for new child care spaces
Comments