Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Coquihalla Highway closed between Hope and Merritt due to ‘extreme winter weather’

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 3, 2023 4:02 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C.’s South Coast could see fresh snowfall Friday'
B.C.’s South Coast could see fresh snowfall Friday
WATCH: Mother Nature refuses to loosen her grip. The South Coast and parts of the Coquihalla could see some more snow Friday afternoon. Chief meteorologist Mark Madryga has more.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Drivers heading into or out of B.C.’s Interior may need to plan an alternate route on Friday.

The Coquihalla Highway was closed in both directions between Hope and Merritt due to “heavy congestion and extreme winter weather,” DriveBC said.

“Crews are working with heavy equipment to clear excess snow and create safe conditions,” it added.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Fresh snowfall warnings issued for parts of Metro Vancouver, Coquihalla

The full closure followed a southbound closure earlier in the day due to a collision at the Ladner Creek Bridge.

Trending Now

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the route, with between five and 10 centimetres of new snow expected between Friday afternoon and Saturday morning.

Traffic cameras along the route showed generally good visibility, but a thick blanket of snow on some highway surfaces.

Transportation officials were scheduled to provide their next update at 2 p.m.

Highway 1 and Highway 3 remained open as alternate routes.

 

 

BC Interiorsouthern interiorHighwayMerrittCoquihallaCoquihalla HighwayHOPEhighway closureHighway 5highway closedCoquihalla closedHighway 5 closedCoquihalla weatheralternate route
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers