Coquihalla Highway closed between Hope and Merritt due to ‘extreme winter weather’

Drivers heading into or out of B.C.’s Interior may need to plan an alternate route on Friday.

The Coquihalla Highway was closed in both directions between Hope and Merritt due to “heavy congestion and extreme winter weather,” DriveBC said.

“Crews are working with heavy equipment to clear excess snow and create safe conditions,” it added.

The full closure followed a southbound closure earlier in the day due to a collision at the Ladner Creek Bridge.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the route, with between five and 10 centimetres of new snow expected between Friday afternoon and Saturday morning.

Traffic cameras along the route showed generally good visibility, but a thick blanket of snow on some highway surfaces.

Transportation officials were scheduled to provide their next update at 2 p.m.

Highway 1 and Highway 3 remained open as alternate routes.