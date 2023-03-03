Menu

Crime

Convicted killer charged with murder of another woman had finished sentence in June

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 3, 2023 4:05 pm
Police vehicles is shown at Calgary police headquarters on April 9, 2020. View image in full screen
Police vehicles is shown at Calgary police headquarters on April 9, 2020. Jeff McIntosh, The Canadian Press
A Calgary man charged with murder in the death of a woman whose burned body was found in a park last month had completed his prison sentence for a similar killing less than a year ago.

Christopher Ward Dunlop, who is 48, was charged this week with second-degree murder and causing an indignity to a body in the death of 58-year-old Judy Maerz.

Read more: 2nd-degree murder charges laid after body found in northeast Calgary park

Her body was found by a passerby in Deerfoot Athletic Park on Feb. 16.

Dunlop previously pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the 2009 death of Laura Furlan, who was found dead in another Calgary park.

He was sentenced in 2015 to 6 1/2 years.

Documents from the Parole Board of Canada show Dunlop was pre-approved for statutory release in December 2019, and completed his prison sentence on June 3, 2022.

Read more: Christopher Dunlop sentenced to 13 years in death of Laura Furlan

A risk assessment at the time suggested Dunlop had a low to moderate risk to reoffend.

“It is reported you took full responsibility for your offences,” said a pre-release report. “It appears that you have the motivation for continuing to maintain necessary behavioural changes to help with lowering your risk.

“The clinician reported you admitted that a significant risk factor for yourself would be feelings of rejection or being used.”

His release conditions included not consuming alcohol and not being in contact with the victim’s family.

