Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Former Saskatoon Hustlers fastball coach acquitted of sexual assault

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted March 3, 2023 3:39 pm
Saskatoon fastball coach Ricky Davis pleads not guilty to sexual assault View image in full screen
Ricky Davis was accused of sexually assaulting a minor multiple times from February 2012 to December 2017. Kyle Benning / Global News
A former Saskatoon Hustlers fastball coach was acquitted on Friday at Saskatoon Court of King’s Bench after pleading not guilty to sexual assault.

Ricky Davis, 56, who used to coach the Saskatoon Hustlers fastball team, was accused of sexually assaulting a minor multiple times from February 2012 to December 2017.

Read more: Saskatoon fastball coach Ricky Davis pleads not guilty to sexual assault

The child was between five and nine years old, according to the Saskatoon Police Service. A past news release stated the coach and child knew each other.

Trending Now

At the time of the charges, he was suspended from his roles and responsibilities with the fastball league.

Sexual AssaultSaskatoon Police ServiceSaskatoon CourtSaskatoon CrimeRicky Davisfastball coach sexual assaultricky davis acquittalSaskatoon Hustlers fastball coach
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

