Former Saskatoon Hustlers fastball coach acquitted of sexual assault

A former Saskatoon Hustlers fastball coach was acquitted on Friday at Saskatoon Court of King’s Bench after pleading not guilty to sexual assault.

Ricky Davis, 56, who used to coach the Saskatoon Hustlers fastball team, was accused of sexually assaulting a minor multiple times from February 2012 to December 2017.

The child was between five and nine years old, according to the Saskatoon Police Service. A past news release stated the coach and child knew each other.

At the time of the charges, he was suspended from his roles and responsibilities with the fastball league.