Saskatoon fastball coach Ricky Davis pleads not guilty to sexual assault

A former coach of the Saskatoon Hustlers fastball team has pleaded not guilty to sexual assault.

Ricky Davis, 56, entered the plea Wednesday in Saskatoon provincial court. He’s accused of sexually assaulting a minor multiple times from February 2012 to December 2017.

The child was between five and nine years old, according to the Saskatoon Police Service. A news release stated the coach and child knew each other.

Police received a report in January and arrested Davis on April 7. Investigators are concerned there may be more victims in the community.

Davis was an executive member of the Saskatoon Minor Softball League and commissioner of the Hustler fastpitch zone. As a result of the charges, he has been suspended from his roles and responsibilities with the league.

The accused remains out on bail with numerous conditions.

Davis has elected to have a judge-alone trial. He has a preliminary hearing, meant to determine whether there is sufficient evidence for a trial, scheduled for February 2022.

