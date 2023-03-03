Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg man arrested after 4 injured in random downtown attack, police say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 3, 2023 10:34 am
Winnipeg Police Service headquarters View image in full screen
Winnipeg police headquarters. Global News / Amy-Ellen Prentice
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 22-year-old Winnipeg man is facing multiple assault charges after an incident Wednesday that saw four people injured.

Police said they were called to Fort Street and Graham Avenue in downtown Winnipeg around 2:50 p.m., where they found four injured men between the ages of 19 and 23. One of the victims was unconscious and had lost a tooth as a result of an assault, police said. He was taken to hospital, while the other victims had minor upper-body injuries and didn’t need further medical care.

Read more: 76-year-old woman pushed into traffic in apparent unprovoked, random attack: Winnipeg police

The suspect, who fled the scene before police arrived, was tracked down to Main Street and St. Mary Avenue and safely arrested.

Trending Now

Police said the suspect appears to have randomly attacked the four men without provocation.

Story continues below advertisement

He was charged with assault causing bodily harm and three counts of assault, and was released on an undertaking.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police say no motive determined in bear spray spree'
Winnipeg police say no motive determined in bear spray spree
Winnipeg policeAssaultWinnipeg Police Servicecrime in winnipegRandom AttackAssault Causing Bodily Harmrandom assault
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers