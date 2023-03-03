Winnipeg man arrested after 4 injured in random downtown attack, police say

Send this page to someone via email

A 22-year-old Winnipeg man is facing multiple assault charges after an incident Wednesday that saw four people injured.

Police said they were called to Fort Street and Graham Avenue in downtown Winnipeg around 2:50 p.m., where they found four injured men between the ages of 19 and 23. One of the victims was unconscious and had lost a tooth as a result of an assault, police said. He was taken to hospital, while the other victims had minor upper-body injuries and didn’t need further medical care.

The suspect, who fled the scene before police arrived, was tracked down to Main Street and St. Mary Avenue and safely arrested.

Police said the suspect appears to have randomly attacked the four men without provocation.

He was charged with assault causing bodily harm and three counts of assault, and was released on an undertaking.