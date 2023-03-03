Emergency alert issued by RCMP after vehicle shot at in Central Onslow, N.S

Send this page to someone via email

An emergency alert has been issued after police say a car was shot in Central Onslow early Friday morning.

The alert was issued shortly after 9 a.m. in the Cumberland, Colchester and East Hants areas.

The RCMP is looking for 37-year-old Gregory Allen Barr, who was last seen driving a grey 2017 Honda Civic, with the plate number GSU130 on Treaty Trail in the Millbrook First Nation area.

Barr is described as being 5’9, 160 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Police believe he is armed with a gun. Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 and not approach him.

Emergency alert issued at 9:07 a.m. Nova Scotia RCMP officers are attempting to locate Gregory Allen Barr, 37, who we believe shot at another vehicle in #CentralOnslow earlier this morning. No injuries were reported. Barr is described as a white man, 5 feet 9 inches tall…1/2 pic.twitter.com/g336wg716d — RCMP Nova Scotia (@RCMPNS) March 3, 2023

In an interview, RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Chris Marshall said police received a report at 12:30 a.m. from someone who was driving on Highway 2 in Central Onslow when they slowed down to help another driver who appeared to be having difficulty.

Marshall said the person heard what they thought was a paintball gun being shot and reported it to police.

A few hours later, Marshall said the person called back to say they had a bullet in the back of their truck, indicating it was a real gun and not a paintball gun.

“From that point, obviously, that changes things. We would go from basically mischief to a firearms-related call,” he said.

“The other person wasn’t injured, thankfully.”

Marshall could not say if the suspect and the victim were known to each other.

“We don’t have any information to say it was targeted, we also don’t have any information to say that it was random,” he said.

“The incident itself appears to be random — we’re dealing with someone who just slowed down for another vehicle — but both people are from those communities, so we don’t know for sure.”

Marshall said police believe Barr is in the Cumberland/Colchester/East Hants area, which is why the alert was sent only to those areas.

“If we get any information that suggests he’s left the area, then we’ll obviously broaden the scope of the alert,” he said.