Halifax Regional Police say a taxi driver was charged with sexual assault after a January incident.

Police say a taxi driver picked up a woman at Halifax Stanfield International Airport on Jan. 7, and allege he sexually assaulted her during the drive.

The woman was not known to him, police said.

On Feb. 24, police arrested Franco Felice Mahemud, 48, in Halifax.

Mahemud was charged with one count of sexual assault, and is set to appear in court at a later date.