Crime

OPP set to release details of alleged Norval Morrisseau art fraud

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 3, 2023 6:37 am
A reporter walks past 'Androgyny' by Norval Morrisseau (right) and 'Tweaker' by Lawrence Paul Yuxweluptun during a media tour of the Canadian and Indigenous Art: 1968 to Present at the National Gallery of Canada's contemporary art galleries Tuesday May 2, 2017 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. View image in full screen
ORILLIA, Ont. — Ontario Provincial Police are expected to release details today of an investigation into alleged fraudulent art being made and sold under the name of Indigenous artist Norval Morrisseau.

They are expected to be joined by Thunder Bay police at a news conference later this morning.

Norval Morrisseau was a self-taught artist of Ojibwe ancestry.

Read more: OPP seek truck owner in case of abandoned dog

He is considered a trailblazer for contemporary Indigenous artists across Canada.

The artist’s official website says he was made a member of the Order of Canada in 1978 and was also awarded a posthumous lifetime achievement award in 2008.

Morrisseau was born in 1932 and died in 2007.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

