Crime

OPP seek truck owner in case of abandoned dog

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted March 2, 2023 10:16 am
Police are looking for the owner of this dog after they say it was left out in the cold near Godfrey, Ont. View image in full screen
Police are looking for the owner of this dog after they say it was left out in the cold near Godfrey, Ont. OPP
Ontario Provincial Police are looking for the owner of a truck they believe may be linked to the case of an abandoned dog.

The dog was found on Hill Road in Godfrey by someone who lives in the area. Police believe it was abandoned on the morning of Feb. 16.

It is now in the care of a veterinarian after spending two weeks in the cold.

Police want to speak with the owner of a white Chevrolet pick-up truck.

It was seen in the same area on the day the dog was abandoned to fend for itself.

