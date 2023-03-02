OPP seek truck owner in case of abandoned dog

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police are looking for the owner of a truck they believe may be linked to the case of an abandoned dog.

The dog was found on Hill Road in Godfrey by someone who lives in the area. Police believe it was abandoned on the morning of Feb. 16.

It is now in the care of a veterinarian after spending two weeks in the cold.

Police want to speak with the owner of a white Chevrolet pick-up truck.

It was seen in the same area on the day the dog was abandoned to fend for itself.