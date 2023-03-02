Multiple tickets sold in Toronto area win big on Wednesday’s Lotto 6/49 draw

See more sharing options

Multiple tickets sold in the Toronto area won big on Wednesday’s Lotto 6/49 draw.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) said a ticket sold in Mississauga won the Classic Jackpot worth $5 million.

For the Gold Ball Draw, a ticket worth $1 million was sold in Etobicoke.

And two Encore-winning tickets, each worth $100,000, were sold in Toronto and Bruce County, the OLG said.

The Lotto 6/49 format changed a few months ago, with the main “Classic Draw” — where players select their numbers or choose a quick pick — fixed at a $5-million jackpot.

The $1-million guaranteed prize, meanwhile, became the “Gold Ball Draw.”

The Gold Ball jackpot guarantees that a winner will take home either $1 million or a growing jackpot that starts at $10 million and can exceed $60 million, the OLG said.

Lotto 6/49 is played on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Saturday’s Lotto 6/49 draw will have a Gold Ball jackpot of $40 million.

According to the OLG website, these are the winning numbers for Wednesday’s draw:

Classic Draw: 03 08 10 14 34 35 Bonus 44

Gold Ball: 47103515-01

Encore: 2928271