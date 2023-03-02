Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Multiple tickets sold in Toronto area win big on Wednesday’s Lotto 6/49 draw

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted March 2, 2023 9:52 am
A pair of Lotto 649 tickets are pictured in Toronto on October 17, 2015. View image in full screen
A pair of Lotto 649 tickets are pictured in Toronto on October 17, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Plume
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Multiple tickets sold in the Toronto area won big on Wednesday’s Lotto 6/49 draw.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) said a ticket sold in Mississauga won the Classic Jackpot worth $5 million.

For the Gold Ball Draw, a ticket worth $1 million was sold in Etobicoke.

And two Encore-winning tickets, each worth $100,000, were sold in Toronto and Bruce County, the OLG said.

The Lotto 6/49 format changed a few months ago, with the main “Classic Draw” — where players select their numbers or choose a quick pick — fixed at a $5-million jackpot.

Read more: ‘I couldn’t function’: Toronto-area siblings win Lotto 6/49 Classic Jackpot

The $1-million guaranteed prize, meanwhile, became the “Gold Ball Draw.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The Gold Ball jackpot guarantees that a winner will take home either $1 million or a growing jackpot that starts at $10 million and can exceed $60 million, the OLG said.

Lotto 6/49 is played on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Saturday’s Lotto 6/49 draw will have a Gold Ball jackpot of $40 million.

According to the OLG website, these are the winning numbers for Wednesday’s draw:

Classic Draw: 03 08 10 14 34 35 Bonus 44

Gold Ball: 47103515-01

Encore: 2928271

Click to play video: '18-year-old Ontario woman becomes youngest-ever $48M jackpot winner on her 1st lottery ticket: OLG'
18-year-old Ontario woman becomes youngest-ever $48M jackpot winner on her 1st lottery ticket: OLG
TorontoMississaugaLotteryOlgLotto 6-49Lotto 649Ontario Lottery and Gaming CorporationLotto 6-49 drawLotto 6/49 winning numbers649 numbersLotto 6/49 numbers
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers