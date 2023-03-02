Menu

Canada

Ontario extends post-secondary tuition freeze, names panel on sector’s finances

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 2, 2023 1:22 pm
Ontario is extending a tuition freeze for public colleges and universities for a third year. Colleges and Universities Minister Jill Dunlop says in a press release that the freeze will continue for the 2023-24 school year for Ontario students, while allowing post-secondary institutions to raise their fees for domestic, out-of-province students by up to five per cent. Dunlop makes an announcement at the legislature in Toronto, Thursday, June 25, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Steve Russell-Pool
Ontario is extending a tuition freeze for public colleges and universities for a third year. Colleges and Universities Minister Jill Dunlop says in a press release that the freeze will continue for the 2023-24 school year for Ontario students, while allowing post-secondary institutions to raise their fees for domestic, out-of-province students by up to five per cent. Dunlop makes an announcement at the legislature in Toronto, Thursday, June 25, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Steve Russell-Pool
Ontario is extending a tuition freeze for public colleges and universities for a third year.

Colleges and Universities Minister Jill Dunlop says in a press release that the freeze will continue for the 2023-24 school year for Ontario students, while allowing post-secondary institutions to raise their fees for domestic out-of-province students by up to five per cent.

Colleges Ontario says they are disappointed they aren’t being given the flexibility to respond to escalating cost pressures.

Read more: Queen’s University principal calls for end to tuition freeze

The Progressive Conservative government reduced tuition fees by 10 per cent for the 2019-20 school year and has frozen rates since then.

The cut was introduced at the same time as the government cut a free tuition program for low-income students.

Dunlop also announced the creation of an expert panel to provide advice on post-secondary financial sustainability.

OntarioTuitionJill DunlopTuition FreezeColleges OntarioColleges and Universities Minister Jill DunlopOntario tuition freeze
© 2023 The Canadian Press

